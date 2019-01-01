The Hotelier's Guide to Building a Successful Distribution Strategy

Data, analytics, personalization and mobile are redefining the travel marketplace. Adding to the complexity, the growing prevalence of metasearch sites and reliance on OTAs has revolutionized how consumers search for and book hotel rooms. Travelers are becoming increasingly interested in new experiences. On top of that, selecting the right channel mix that gets your hotel in front of guests and drives the most demand and highest number of bookings can be elusive. Having awareness of technology trends, evolving consumer behaviors and understanding the new opportunities they provide are all essential for any hotelier that wants to stay competitive.

Learn tips and gain insight into various distribution and marketing initiatives to increase bookings and occupancy rates and add revenue. Take a deep dive into identifying the right mix of direct and indirect, which distribution channels to focus on and invest in, making the most of data and thoroughly explore: